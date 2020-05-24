ISDH reports 487 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 487 new positive coronavirus cases since Saturday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 31,376.

ISDH also announced an additional 12 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 1,824. Deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

ISDH is reporting another 152 probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported their totals as 9,132 cases and 533 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 220,801 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 14.2% positive.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested. Indiana State Department of Health

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.IN.Gov.