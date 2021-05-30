ISDH reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, 5K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 5,839 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

To date, 2,647,965 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,512,956 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 360 more positive coronavirus cases and announced five additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.8%, with a cumulative rate of 8.6% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 743,696 total positive cases and 13,203 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 417 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 24, the ISDH County Metric map shows 59 in Blue, 33 in Yellow, 0 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 695 total COVID-19 patients: 503 confirmed and 192 under investigation.

ISDH says 30.4% of ICU beds and 78.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

The health department noted that the dashboard will not be updated and no press release will be issued on May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.