ISDH reports 6,025 more COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,025 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 37 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 12.8%, with a cumulative rate of 7.8% positive.

As of December 6, the ISDH County Metric map shows 56 in Orange and 36 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,108 total COVID-19 patients: 2,748 confirmed and 360 under investigation.

ISDH says 22% of ICU beds and 70.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.