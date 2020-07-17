ISDH reports 747 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 747 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 54,813.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional eight confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,610. Those deaths were reported to ISDH between July 4-16.

Marion County reported a total of 12,484 cases and 702 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency is reporting 193 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The new numbers show 604,635 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 9.1% positive.

As of today, 34% of ICU beds and 83% of ventilators are available statewide.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.