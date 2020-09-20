ISDH reports 756 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 756 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 111,505.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between Sept. 11 – Sept. 19, following corrections to yesterday’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced three additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,281. The new deaths were reported between Sept. 18 – Sept. 19.

The agency also is reporting 225 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

Marion County reported a total of 20,699 cases and 758 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 6.8%, with a cumulative rate of 8.6% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.3%, with a cumulative rate of 6% positive.

According to the data, 9,455 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 1,301,940.

As of Sunday, 42.7% of ICU beds and 81.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.