ISDH reports 8 additional COVID-19 deaths, nearly 44K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 43,800 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Friday.

To date, 2,344,638 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,884,466 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 1,494 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 8 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.4%, with a cumulative rate of 8.9% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 720,425 total positive cases and 12,921 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 411 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of April 26, the ISDH County Metric map shows 52 in Blue, 33 in Yellow, 7 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 920 total COVID-19 patients: 671 confirmed and 249 under investigation.

ISDH says 30.7% of ICU beds and 79.1% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Appointments are available at two mass vaccination sites this week. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) is offering both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines through Friday.

Appointments are preferred, but drive-ups are accepted. On Friday, families with children age 16 and older are encouraged to visit the speedway to receive the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

To find other vaccination sites, visit Ourshot.In.Gov.

