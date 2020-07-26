ISDH reports 860 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 860 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 62,372.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours, and the state’s total comes following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced an additional eight confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,706. Those deaths were reported to ISDH between June 19 and July 25.

The agency is reporting 197 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 13,700 cases and 712 coronavirus deaths to date.

The new numbers show 701,311 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 8.9% positive.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

