ISDH reports 9 additional COVID-19 deaths, 17K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 17,225 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

To date, 2,508,774 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,299,256 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 754 more positive coronavirus cases and announced nine additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.

The health department says historical load of negative & positive labs resulted in the addition of 9,041 historical tests administered, 2,478 tested individuals and 372 historical cases to Sunday’s counts. These cases are not included in the new counts.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 735,462 total positive cases and 13,063 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 417 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 10, the ISDH County Metric map shows 40 in Blue, 45 in Yellow, 6 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 810 total COVID-19 patients: 611 confirmed and 199 under investigation.

ISDH says 32.6% of ICU beds and 79.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule:

Today-Monday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.):

Marion County:

INDYCAR parking lot

4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Tuesday-Wednesday (all times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Grant County:

Ivy Tech Community College

261 S. Commerce Dr., Marion, IN 46953

Tuesday-Thursday:

Lawrence County:

Bedford First Assembly of God

2601 27th St., Bedford, IN 47421

Whitley County:

First Church of God

1200 Depoy Dr., Columbia City, IN 46725

Cass County:

Logansport Welcome Center

418 4th St., Logansport, IN 46947

Thursday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Elkhart County:

Goshen High School

401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526

Howard County:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.