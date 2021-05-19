ISDH reports nearly 20K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 12 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 19,832 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

To date, 2,539,739 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,324,698 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 819 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.8%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 737,282 total positive cases and 13,101 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 417 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 17, the ISDH County Metric map shows 48 in Blue, 41 in Yellow, 3 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

May 10 County Metric Map (left) and May 17 County Metric Map (right)

The latest hospitalization numbers show 850 total COVID-19 patients: 610 confirmed and 240 under investigation.

ISDH says 29.5% of ICU beds and 77.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule:

Monday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.):

Marion County

INDYCAR parking lot

4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Tuesday-Wednesday (all times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Grant County

Ivy Tech Community College

261 S. Commerce Dr., Marion, IN 46953

Tuesday-Thursday (all times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Lawrence County

Bedford First Assembly of God

2601 27th St., Bedford, IN 47421

Whitley County

First Church of God

1200 Depoy Dr., Columbia City, IN 46725

Cass County

Logansport Welcome Center

418 4th St., Logansport, IN 46947

Thursday-Saturday (all times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Elkhart County

Goshen High School

401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526

Howard County

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way Kokomo, IN 46901

Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit Ourshot.In.Gov. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.