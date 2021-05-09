ISDH reports nearly 25K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 13K total COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 25,961 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

To date, 2,439,862 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,135,682 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 913 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.2%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 729,716 total positive cases and 13,003 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 415 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 3, the ISDH County Metric map shows 47 in Blue, 37 in Yellow, 8 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 924 total COVID-19 patients: 698 confirmed and 226 under investigation.

ISDH says 38.3% of ICU beds and 80% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule:

Monday (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson):

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INDYCAR parking lot

4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Tuesday-Sunday (Pfizer and Moderna*):

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INDYCAR parking lot

4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

*Moderna doses are second doses for people previously vaccinated at IMS

Those interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain one without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.