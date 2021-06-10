ISDH to close Optum COVID-19 testing sites

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday it will close COVID-19 testing sites run by OptumServe Health Services effective June 30.

ISDH said the decision comes now that a robust community-led testing network is in place, including pharmacies, providers, clinics and local health departments.

“We are grateful to OptumServe for its work to ensure that Hoosiers had COVID testing available to them while we worked to build more local capacity,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG.

The 14-month partnership began in April 2020 with the goal of “bringing large-scale testing to Hoosiers and remove barriers to testing by providing free and nearby access at a time when community resources were limited.”

Since May 6, 2020, more than 541,000 free COVID-19 tests have been provided at an OptumServe site.

“Without their work, many Hoosiers who were exposed to COVID or showing symptoms might never have known their status. I have no doubt that having this resource available helped reduce the spread of COVID in our state,” added Dr. Box.

30 counties have an OptumServe testing site, and there was testing in 53 counties at peak operation. ISDH said throughout 2020 and early 2021, more community-based providers, clinics and pharmacies have been able to offer COVID-19 testing, reducing the need for Optum sites.

“While our case counts have fallen significantly, we must continue to take steps to reduce the spread of disease,” Dr. Box said. “We remain committed to ensuring that any Hoosier who wants or needs to be tested can receive that testing in a location that’s convenient.”You can find a COVID-19 testing site near you by visiting www.coronavirus.in.gov.