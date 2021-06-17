ISDH: Unvaccinated Hoosiers make up over 99% of COVID-19 cases in the state

INDIANAPOLIS– Unvaccinated Hoosiers make up over 99% of COVID-19 cases in the state, including a large number of hospitalizations.

The Indiana Department of Health reports the odds of a fully-vaccinated individual being hospitalized with COVID-19 are 1 in 50,000.

The odds of being hospitalized without vaccination is 1 in 525 people.

Health experts say that statistic shows just effective the vaccine is in protecting you against COVID-19.

Still, a large number of Hoosiers haven’t gotten their vaccine.

“The vast majority of people who are getting COVID right now and are hospitalized are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Shaun Grannis, vice president of data & analytics at the Regenstrief Institute.

The State Health Department collected data between January 18 to April 30, which showed 99.3% of new COVID-19 cases occurred in people who had not been vaccinated.

“You have a significant, massively lower risk of being hospitalized if you take the vaccine,” said Dr. Grannis.

At the same time, vaccination numbers are declining across the country.

“In Indiana, overall, we’re seeing a steady decline,” Grannis said. “In Marion County, recently, we’ve seen sort of a stabilization of the rate rather than a steady decline. So, I think that’s evidence that getting the word out, advertising how people can get vaccinated, can help.”

“We’re really trying to push a new digital campaign out there, trying to address our 18- to 39-year-olds,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department.

She says the 18 to 49 age group accounts for 43% of current COVID-19 cases in the county.