ISHD: 880 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 880 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 93,313.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between August 27 and August 29, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced six additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,072. The new deaths were also reported to ISDH between August 27 and August 29.

The agency is reporting 219 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day new individual positivity rate of 6.8%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.4%, with a cumulative rate of 6.8% positive.

According to the data, 9,647 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 1,065,356.

As of Sunday, 39.2% of ICU beds and more than 83% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 18,335 cases and 748 coronavirus deaths to date.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.