IU Health lifting some visitor restrictions starting June 15

INDIANAPOLIS – IU Health will start to relax some temporary visitor restrictions put in place for the coronavirus pandemic.

The revised guidelines call for one visitor per patient, per day in inpatient areas. Each visitor will be screened and receive a mask that must be worn at all times in the facility.

The new guidelines go into place June 15.

Here are additional guidelines:

Visitors must be 18 or older

Visitors will not be allowed for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19

Visitors in emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient clinics and medical offices will be facilitated on a case-by-case basis depending on space and ability to maintain social distancing measures

IU Health said it has taken additional steps to keep people safe during the pandemic:

Masks: Providers and patient-facing team members always wear masks at every IU Health facility where patient care is provided. Patients and visitors will also be required to wear masks, which are provided at no cost

Providers and patient-facing team members always wear masks at every IU Health facility where patient care is provided. Patients and visitors will also be required to wear masks, which are provided at no cost Social distancing: IU Health supports social distancing guidelines by redesigning spaces and displaying six-foot distances wherever possible

IU Health supports social distancing guidelines by redesigning spaces and displaying six-foot distances wherever possible Limited waiting room time: IU Health is working to significantly decrease (or even eliminate) the time patients spend in waiting rooms

IU Health is working to significantly decrease (or even eliminate) the time patients spend in waiting rooms Continual disinfecting: IU Health has enhanced disinfecting procedures to ensure spaces and surfaces remain thoroughly clean throughout the day

You can find more information at IU Health’s website.