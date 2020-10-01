IU issues cease and desist orders to 3 additional Greek houses for violating health regulations

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Indiana University issued cease and desist orders to three Greek houses this week for violating public health regulations.

The new orders were issued to:

Sigma Phi Epsilon

Lambda Sigma Upsilon

Omega Phi Beta

The Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, previously served a cease and desist order, suspended all activities effective Sept. 17. The three new orders halt all activities as of Sept. 30.

IU Spokesperson Chuck Carney said he was not able to go into detail about the orders, but said the organizations “are being investigated and the cease and desist is for violating public health regulations and restrictions.”

You can read more here from IU about COVID-19 precautions, testing and cases on campus.