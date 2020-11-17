IU School of Medicine provides update on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial

INDIANAPOLIS– Officials with the Indiana University (IU) School of Medicine will provide an update Tuesday afternoon on their progress made after being selected as a site for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Dr. Cynthia Brown, the doctor leading the study, will give updates at noon and introduce volunteer participants, who will share their experiences. We’ll provide a livestream of the event here.

Shortly after announcing IU School of Medicine as a site for the study, a temporary pause of the trial occurred across the United States to allow an independent committee to review the safety data of the Phase III trial. The pause has since lifted.

The IU School of Medicine says several Hoosier volunteers are now enrolled in the late-stage clinical study of an investigational COVID-19 vaccine known as AZD1222. More than 3,000 Hoosiers applied within days of the local study site being announced.

Brown’s team looks to enroll more than 1,000 volunteers in eight weeks. Because COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Black and Latino families, study leaders are encouraging people from all backgrounds to join the study.

“We’ve seen the travesties,” said Roberto Swazo, MD, a pulmonary and critical care medicine fellow who is helping lead the study. “The coronavirus has affected millions of people worldwide. I think we owe it to everyone to try and be part of the solution and we’re hoping this clinical trial will have a positive impact here at home.”



In the Phase III study, two-thirds of participants will receive the AZD1222 vaccine and the remaining one-third will receive a saline shot as the placebo. As a double-blind trial, neither the participants nor the researchers know who is getting the vaccine and who is getting the placebo.

Participants will attend follow-up visits for two years and will be compensated for their time.

The IU School of Medicine says early results from the trials of AZD1222 show a strong immune response producing both T cells and antibodies, which can find and attack virus cells.



