IU students adjust to changes brought by COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Indiana University is adjusting after the decision was made to close campus for the rest of the semester and move classes online.

International students and some students with nowhere else to live can continue living in dorms by filing a petition that was emailed to them.

IU is still sorting out reimbursement details for room and board. It is also weighing whether it will provide a discount on tuition.

Little 500 and several other campus events have been canceled this semester due to COVID-19.

Students we talked to are devastated but say they understand the difficult decision as public safety comes first.

This story will be updated.