IU students ask Supreme Court to weigh in on vaccine mandate

A group of Indiana University students has sent a request to the Supreme Court to block the university’s vaccine mandate.

The students requested an emergency application for writ of injunction on Friday in regards to the university requiring all students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before the 2021 fall semester.

A group of eight students sued the university in June, stating the vaccine requirement the violates the Fourteenth Amendment, which includes rights of personal autonomy and bodily integrity and the right to reject medical treatment, and Indiana’s recently passed “vaccine passport” law.

In July, a federal judge upheld Indiana University’s vaccination policy in a ruling and denied a request for an injunction against the policy.

The case then went to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which sided with the federal judge’s original ruling and denied a motion for an injunction that sought to stop IU’s policy.

The writ that was filed on Friday was specifically addressed to the Supreme Court’s newest justice and former Notre Dame professor, Amy Coney Barrett.

The court document argued college-aged students are at a very low risk of adverse effects of a COVID infection and that the COVID pandemic is “the final stage of ‘recovery.'”

The latest filing said the previous court that ruled against the injunction erroneously applied rational basis scrutiny instead of the heightened scrutiny appropriate to infringements of the rights at stake here. Under proper heightened scrutiny, IU’s Mandate cannot be justified and should be enjoined.”

Currently, IU does not require a proof of vaccination under its mandate, an adjustment to the original policy.

You can view the complete writ below.