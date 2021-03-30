IU to study effects of Moderna vaccine

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When it comes to what what’s safe to do after being fully vaccinated from COVID-19, there are still a lot of unknowns.

Can you still transmit the virus to others? Do you still need to wear a mask around those who haven’t been vaccinated?

These are questions one Indiana University health study is looking to answer when it comes to the Moderna vaccine.

Indiana University is one of more than 20 universities taking part in the research that aims to study about 12,000 college students ages 18 to 26.

How the study works

Participants will randomly split up into two groups.

The first group will be vaccinated immediately, and the second group will get their shots four months later.

Participants will complete questionnaires with an electronic diary app, swab their nose daily to test for infection and give blood samples.

“So we do have quite a lot of information from the vaccine trials about the prevention of disease and even some early indication that the vaccine prevents against asymptomatic infection, so those infections that are running around without any symptoms,” began Christina Ludema, assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Indiana University.

“But this one will specifically ask: when you get vaccinated, can you transmit?”

The study will also look at the infection rate of the participants’ close contacts.

The findings will help make science-based decisions about mask use and social distancing for people who are fully vaccinated.

The study is scheduled to start at IU on Thursday and will last four months. We’re told the results are expected by late summer or early fall.