IUPD shuts down parties amid stay-at-home order

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The Indiana University Police Department for Bloomington says they are having to shut down parties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Parties are not considered an essential activity," IUPD-Bloomington said in a tweet.

The department stated that they shut down three parties Saturday and sent reports to Student Conduct.

"Don’t place our first responders in a situation to be exposed," IUPD-Bloomington's tweet went on to say.

As the nation tries to slow the spread of COVID-19, people are urged to stay at home unless travel is essential and to practice social distancing.

