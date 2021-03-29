IU’s Assembly Hall to take over COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosting duties for Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Beginning Monday, Monroe County will move its COVID-19 vaccine clinic from the Monroe Convention Center to Indiana University’s Assembly Hall.

The vaccine clinic will be open to all eligible Hoosiers, not just IU students or people who work at the Bloomington campus.

Since January, the university has been working with health officials to make an on campus point of dispensing vaccines a reality. School officials say the size and convenience of Assembly Hall will allow even more Hoosiers to get their shot.

As of Monday morning, a mask mandate and other restrictions are still in effect in Monroe County.

Officials say they will remain in place for the time being.

“We will continue to look at our numbers, keep our eye on that finish line, and we will adapt and make changes as those numbers improve,” said Penny Caudill, the health administrator of the Monroe Co. Health Department.

If you are interested in signing up for the vaccine clinic at Assembly Hall, you can go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule an appointment. According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s website, the clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine, which takes two shots to complete.

The site will initially be open three days a week.

As a reminder — on Wednesday, all Hoosiers 16 and older will be eligible for their COVID-19 vaccine.

That is dependent on whether the state receives more vaccine doses from the federal government.