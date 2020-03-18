Johnson County Community Foundation creates COVID-19 school relief campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. -- The Johnson County Community Foundation, in partnership with the county school corporations, has created a campaign to help feed youth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign offers Johnson County residents a way to make an immediate impact on local children with food insecurities by providing financial support to county school corporations as they provide meals for all youth during extended school closures.

Click here to make a donation.

Questions can be directed to Stephanie Wagner at stephaniew@jccf.org.