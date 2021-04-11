Johnson County Jail locked down after 8 inmates test positive for COVID-19

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Jail is on lockdown after eight inmates tested positive for COVID-19, Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said Sunday.

Sheriff Burgess said “this is for the safety and security of the facility and to insure that it doesn’t spread.”

Inmates at the facility were tested on Saturday, said the sheriff, who added that he has been in contact with the Johnson County Health Department and is following any protocols put into place.

The jail is also preparing to give out the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday and Tuesday.

“We have worked diligently to obtain the vaccine so that we can offer it to the inmates,” said Sheriff Burgess.