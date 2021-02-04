Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be next in line to be approved by FDA

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a clinician preparing to administer investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson’s long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85%. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Americans may soon have another option when it comes to a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Newsweek, reports indicate Johnson & Johnson is expected to file for emergency use authorization as soon as this week.

Dr. Paul Calkins, associate chief medical executive at IU Health, says people can think of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine like a flu shot. It injects a person with a version of a virus that allows them to produce a spike protein.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is just a single shot and also can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures.

Calkins says the vaccine would be easier to distribute than the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for those reasons.

In a global trial, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was found to be 60% effective. The company said the shot was 72% effective in a US trial.

Those numbers are lower than the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, but Calkins says those figures do not tell the entire story.

“Even though the rating that the company assigned it is not as effective — try not to compare the numbers they’re not really comparable. If there’s a vaccine, take it,” he advised.

Experts say if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved by the FDA, it could be ready for distribution the end of the month or early March.