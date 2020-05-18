Kroger giving employees one-time ‘Thank You Pay’ bonus for work during pandemic, winding down hourly pay bump

CINCINNATI – Kroger workers will receive a one-time bonus for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said qualified full-time employees will receive $400 and qualified part-time workers will get $200. The money will be paid in two installments on May 30 and June 18.

The “Thank You Pay” bonuses bookend “Appreciation Pay” bonuses awarded to employees in March. Kroger also offered a $2 hourly “Hero Bonus” for workers that ends on May 23.

Kroger’s decision to end the “Hero Bonus” drew a sharp response from the workers’ union, which urged the company to continue the hourly bonuses as long as the pandemic lasts, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Kroger announced that it will extend its COVID-19 Emergency Leave program, which provides paid time off to employees most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms.