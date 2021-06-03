Kroger kicks off vaccine sweepstakes giving away free groceries for a year, $1M payouts

INDIANAPOLIS– Kroger on Thursday launched its “Community Immunity” giveaway, providing customers and Kroger Family of Companies associates the opportunity to win prizes like one of five $1 million checks or one of 50 “groceries for a year.”

The giveaway starts today, June 3, and runs through July 10. Winners will be selected weekly.

The giveaway was created in support of President Biden’s effort to have at least 70% of U.S. adults receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4.

Here’s how it works:

Between June 3, 2021 and July 10, 2021, Kroger Health is giving away $5 million, reflecting a $1 million winner each week for five weeks, as well as 50 “groceries for a year,” ten each week for five weeks, each valued at $13,000 (which is the equivalent of $250 a week for 52 weeks).

To enter, participants must be 18 years of age or older, and legally reside and physically be located in one of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C.

To enter online, entrants must receive or have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.

To schedule a vaccine, visit Kroger.com.

To enter the giveaway and view the Official Rules, visit KrogerGiveaway.com.

Additionally, The Kroger Family of Companies will continue to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully vaccinated.

Kroger says it has administered more than 4.7 million COVID-19 vaccines to date.