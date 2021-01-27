Kroger, Walmart, Meijer to administer COVID-19 vaccines with ISDH guidance

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger, Walmart and Meijer will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine across Indiana with the guidance of the Indiana State Department of Health, officials announced Wednesday.

The stores’ pharmacies will follow the eligibility guidelines set by the Indiana State Department of Health, which currently offers vaccinations to any Hoosier age 70 and older, long-term care residents, first responders who have in-person contact with the public and healthcare workers who have in-person contact with patients or infectious material in any healthcare setting.

Kroger and Meijer are using their own online systems to sign up for the vaccine. Walmart is using the state system through ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.

Kroger says when more vaccines are available, the plan will “consist of a combination of large-scale vaccine events and appointments at pharmacies within Kroger and Pay Less store locations.”

Following Kroger and Pay Less stores will administer the vaccine in central Indiana: