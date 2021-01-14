Large sporting events given green light as Marion County moves to new red COVID-19 warning level

INDIANAPOLIS — After this week’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health, nearly 80% of the state’s counties have turned red on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map.

The map currently shows 73 counties in red, denoting high community spread, and 19 in orange, which denotes moderate to high community spread.

Marion County is one of the latest counties to turn red on the state’s map, but large scale sporting events are still being given the green light.

“The change to ‘red’ does not impact the current public health order/restrictions for Marion County as of now and how we approve events that fall into that category,” said a spokesperson with the Marion County Health Department.

A national cheerleading competition called JamFest is still scheduled for this weekend despite the rise in warning levels. An estimated 500 teams from across the country are expected to fill the Indiana Convention Center this weekend.

According to ICC Executive Director Andy Mallon, the convention center has been working with organizers of JamFest and the Marion County Health Department to ensure a safe environment well ahead of this weekend’s events.

“The Indiana Convention Center has a strict set of protocols for entering and exiting the building, how people move about the building, and capacity limits in any of the exhibit halls. Everyone in the facility must complete a health evaluation before entering and wear a mask at all times, except when performing,” said Mallon in a statement.

The Indiana Convention Center recently received roughly $7 million in upgrades due to the pandemic including:

Temperature and health screenings

Face coverings in common areas and event spaces

Built-in six-foot physical distancing measures for floor plans, seating areas and crowd management

Limited and designated entry and exit doors

One-way travel markers in hallways and corridors

Additional hand-sanitizing stations

24/7 air circulation and hospital-grade air filters

Plexiglass shields at all service areas

Modified food service policies, including cashless and touchless point of sale, in subsequent stages (when allowed)

Enhanced training on COVID-19 related practices and protocols for all staff