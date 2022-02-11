INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 30 additional deaths and 2,969 new positive cases in its latest update.

The state didn’t release new numbers on Wednesday, citing technical issues that delayed its report. The newest available numbers are from Thursday. The delay also meant Indiana’s COVID-19 transmission map came out a day later than normal.

The state’s positivity rate continues to drop. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 19.4% with a rate of 32.4% positive for unique individuals.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Comparing Tuesday’s overall numbers to those released following the delay showed a combined 112 newly reported deaths and 6,438 additional cases.

The agency said 2,537 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,744,150 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,662,016 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.6 million booster doses.

Image via Indiana Department of Health

How the state’s COVID transmission map has changed from October 7, 2020, through Feb. , 2022

The County Metric map shows 88 Indiana counties in Red, with four in Orange and zero in the Yellow or Blue categories. The entire state had been red since Jan. 19.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Indiana has reported 1,661,563 total positive cases and 21,191 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are also 837 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

Hospitalizations are seeing a downward trend. The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,036 total COVID-19 patients: 1,779 confirmed and 257 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 16.3% of ICU beds and 77.1% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.