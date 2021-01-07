Latest map from state shows all 92 Indiana counties in higher transmission categories for COVID-19; 57 in red

INDIANAPOLIS – All 92 Indiana counties fell within the higher risk categories for coronavirus spread in this week’s update.

The Indiana State Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 map showed 57 counties in red denoting high community spread and 35 in orange denoting moderate to high community spread.

The Jan. 6 update had no counties in the blue (minimal spread) or yellow (moderate spread) categories.

Last week’s COVID-19 map showed 45 counties in red, 46 in orange and one in yellow.

Last week’s map (left) and this week’s map (right)

Here are the counties in red:

Benton

Brown

Carroll

Clark

Clay

Daviess

Dearborn

DeKalb

Dubois

Fayette

Floyd

Fountain

Franklin

Gibson

Grant

Greene

Hamilton

Hancock

Harrison

Hendricks

Henry

Jefferson

Johnson

LaGrange

Lake

Lawrence

LaPorte

Madison

Marshall

Martin

Montgomery

Morgan

Ohio

Orange

Owen

Parke

Pike

Posey

Pulaski

Putnam

Ripley

Rush

Scott

Shelby

Spencer

Starke

Steuben

Switzerland

Tipton

Union

Vanderburgh

Vermillion

Warren

Warrick

Washington

White

Whitley

The state’s COVID-19 map is based on two metrics:

The number of new cases in the past week per 100,000 residents

Percent positivity as determined by the number of positive tests divided by the total number of tests administered

Each metric receives a score of 0-3 and the average of the two scores will be the county’s score for the week.

The different color codes range from minimal community spread (blue) to high community spread (red). The map also includes alerts for counties that have been flagged due to a large number of weekly cases.

Blue (minimal community spread)

Schools operate all grades in person but limit activities where social distancing is not feasible

Extra-curricular activities to follow local and state guidelines, including distancing and masks, and limit spectators

Outreach to encourage public to continue with precautions

Yellow (moderate community spread)

Schools continue all grades in person but increase vigilance in distancing, hand hygiene and masks

No assemblies or activities if social distancing is not feasible

Postpone or cancel extra-curricular activities as warranted, consider allowing only parents or close family to attend athletic and other events

Work with local health department to determine if increased precautions and public outreach should begin to halt the spread

Orange (moderate to high community spread)

Grade schools continue in-person; strong recommendation for hybrid learning for middle and high school students

No assemblies or large group activities

Strong recommendation to limit extra-curricular activities and have competitors and participants only, with no in-person attendees

Discussions with parents about limiting social events outside of school

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities

Red (high community spread)

Grade schools remain in-person or consider hybrid learning; middle and high school students consider virtual learning

No assemblies or large group activities

Extracurricular activities canceled

Discourage social events

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities.