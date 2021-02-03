Lawmakers to discuss lessening visitor restrictions at LTC facilities

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be a hearing Wednesday in the Indiana Statehouse for a bill to change visitation restrictions at long-term care facilities.

It would require long-term care facilities to allow at least one caretaker to visit a resident in a compassionate care situation.

Right now, some places in the state aren’t allowing any visitors. For some, that’s something that hasn’t happened since March of 2020.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, facilities can allow indoor visitation if there is no new onset of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, and if the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing.

Facilities are also recommended to use the county positivity rate to determine how many indoor visitors to allow. The current rules for visitation also vary by county.

In Marion County, a person must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of an indoor visit.

The state guidance does allow any facility to deny visits.

If the new bill passes, it will require the State Department of Health to allow a designated caretaker visitation.

One group in support for the bill is the Indiana Caregivers for Compromise. It’s a group that was created during the pandemic to help advocate for visitation for residents’ health, both mental and physical.

A representative from the group will be at the hearing to represent about 270 Indiana families.

That hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.