Local high school student starts face shield business

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana high school student is helping in the fight against coronavirus.

William Teasley started making face shields for his cousin, who is a neonatal nurse at Community East Hospital. Teasley soon realized other people beside nurses needed face shields too, so he started a business.

The teenager is using two 3-D printers to make face shields.

“It’s really rewarding actually to be a part of being able to help people and knowing that people are actually benefiting from my actions,” said Teasley, a senior at Cathedral High School.

Teasley can make 26 face shields a day and has even sold some to a hair stylist in Idaho.

After Teasley graduates from Cathedral, he plans to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.