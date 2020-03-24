Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing
Local tattoo shop donates gloves to Whiteland police amid COVID-19 pandemic

File image (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

WHITELAND, Ind. — While the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic mean tough times for many, it is an opportunity for communities to come together and support those who need it most.

In Whiteland, a local tattoo shop stepped up by donating a case of their latex gloves to the police department.

The Whiteland Police Department gave Angels and Demons Tattoo a shoutout on Facebook to show their appreciation.

“Big shout out to Angels and Demons Tattoo for dropping off a case of gloves for our officers! We love our local businesses,” wrote the police department in a Facebook post.

