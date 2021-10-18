Marion Co. Health Dept. offers free rapid at-home COVID-19 testing kits for key zip codes

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
At-Home testing kit

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Health Department will provide free rapid at-home COVID-19 testing kits for people living in certain zip codes.

As part of the Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge, people can either get the kits mailed directly to them or pick them up at one of the follow designated locations:

  • MCPHD Northeast District Health Office: 6042 E. 21st Street
  • MCPHD Action Health Center: 2868 Pennsylvania Street 
  • MCPHD Northwest District Health Office: 6940 N. Michigan Road
  • MCPHD Hasbrook Building: 3838 N. Rural Street

Residents in the following target zip codes are eligible to get the kits shipped directly to their address: 46222, 46201, 46218, 46208, 46224, 46235, 46202, 46241, 46203, 46226, 46204, 46205, 46227, 46221, 46219, 46225, 46260, 46229, 46254, 46107, 46216, 46240, and 46268.

Organizers say the zip codes were selected due to a lower than average rates of vaccinations and concentration of essential workers.

Participants are encouraged to test themselves twice a week, regardless of symptoms, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“While vaccination remains the strongest tool we have to combat the pandemic, free, rapid, self-administered testing will give community members one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, Director and Chief Medical Officer of the Marion County Public Health Department.

If interested, you can go here to request a kit. People who choose to use a companion digital assistant to record and share their test results and complete a survey can earn up to $35 in gift cards.

Each package will come with four kits that each have two tests, a supply enough for four weeks. Anyone older than 2 is welcome to participate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fall Fun Near Me

When are communities Trick or Treating this year?

Latest News

More News