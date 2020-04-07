Marion County Emergency Operations Center releases update on COVID-19-positive first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Marion County Emergency Operations Center released an update Tuesday on COVID-19-positive first responders and the status of emergency services in Indianapolis.

The emergency operations center released the following numbers on Indianapolis first responders as of April 7:

IMPD: In total, 20 officers have tested positive for COVID-19. 1 has subsequently recovered from the virus, been cleared by a medical professional, and returned to work.

IFD: In total, 21 firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19. 5 have subsequently recovered from the virus, been cleared by a medical professional, and returned to work.

IEMS: In total, 7 providers have tested positive for COVID-19. 2 have subsequently recovered from the virus, been cleared by a medical professional, and returned to work.

IMPD has more than 1,600 officers across Indianapolis. IFD is made up of more than 1,200 firefighters, and IEMS’ workforce is made up of more than 350 EMTs and paramedics.

Indianapolis first responders who test positive for COVID-19 are self-quarantined at home and monitored for any progression of symptoms. Those individuals will return to work only after being medically cleared by a doctor. Firefighters, police officers, and IEMS providers working in close proximity to a COVID-19-positive person follow the EOC procedure with regard to notification, testing, and self-quarantine. Marion County Emergency Operations Center

Those who call 911 are asked to be forthright with the dispatcher about any flu-like issues they or anyone they have had close contact with may be experiencing, even if the dispatcher does not specifically inquire.