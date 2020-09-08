Marion County loosens some coronavirus restrictions as bars, nightclubs reopen

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Tuesday, Marion County bars and nightclubs can reopen with restrictions.

The businesses are allowed 25% capacity indoors and 50% capacity outdoors. Customers must be seated at tables that can accommodate no more than six people. Bar seating will remain closed. The businesses must close by 12 a.m.

Marion County restaurants are allowed to expand to 75% capacity for outdoor dining.

In addition, street closures come to an end in downtown Indianapolis this week.

Mass Ave and Broad Ripple Avenue will reopen to traffic for the first time since May. The streets were closed to expand outdoor dining capacity during the pandemic.

Several agencies are working together to come up with a more permanent solution for outdoor dining, according to Mayor Joe Hogsett.