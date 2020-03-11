Marion County Public Health Department urges vulnerable seniors to avoid large events, crowds as coronavirus spreads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Public Health Department revised its guidelines for attending large events or gatherings as cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 rise around the U.S.

Dr. Virginia Caine, the agency’s director and chief medical officer, advises that seniors with chronic medical illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease, should reconsider attending large public gatherings like festivals, sporting events and other activities involving large groups of people.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people in this group appear to be at higher risk of complications from coronavirus.

Seniors in this vulnerable group should take extra measures to put distance between themselves and other people—staying at least six feet away—to avoid exposure to the virus.

Marion County has confirmed one case of COVID-19 while the state of Indiana has six total cases so far.

Everyone should take the following precautions:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Wash hands after touching surfaces in public places.

Avoid touching the face, nose or eyes.

Routinely clean and sanitize frequently-touched surfaces at home and work.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Anyone experiencing such symptoms should stay home and call their doctor or medical provider.

Anyone who has returned from visiting a country on the CDC’s Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice within the last 14 days should avoid attending large gatherings as well.

The Marion County Public Health Department has also set up a hotline for coronavirus and COVID-19 for Marion County residents: (317) 221-5500.