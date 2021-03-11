Marion County to expand vaccinations for Black Hoosiers to combat vaccine hesitancy

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday, Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County’s Public Health Department (MCPHD) addressed steps they’re taking to expanding vaccinations in communities of color.

MCPHD, Director Dr. Virginia Caine says within the next two weeks more resources could be popping up in high-risk communities. Those resources could be pop-up or mobile vaccination sites. And officials have a unique partnership that will help get the word out.

As community leaders tell us many Black Americans are hesitant about receiving their COVID vaccine. It dates back to the Tuskegee syphilis study nearly 90 years ago.

“It’s still a discussion point. That’s why initially you didn’t see a rush in terms of African Americans running to the table,” said Purpose of Life Ministries, Pastor David Greene.

Pastor Greene is also on the board for the American Red Cross. Over the past couple of months, the organization has held town halls to encourage Black Americans to get vaccinated.

“We’re going to do all we can to help spread the word and help get people vaccinated. In the end we’ve got to attack this virus and the vaccine is part of the solution.”

Greene took the time to educate himself by getting the first dose and sharing it with parishioners and those in the community.

Census data reveal Black Hoosiers make up more than 29% of Marion County’s population. The same population only accounts about 15.4% of those who are fully vaccinated, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The Marion County Public Health Department wants to increase that.

“Planning on doing some mobile hot spot vaccinations in the areas. Looking where some of our hard-to-reach populations aren’t being vaccinated,” said Dr. Caine.

Dr. Caine adds that the city is working with faith-based communities, hospitals, and fraternities on these efforts. These are people and organizations; members of the black community are comfortable with.

The city says it’s willing to do everything possible to ensure they are getting vaccines to the high-risk populations.

“That’s really critical for us because we want to make sure we have an equitable distribution of the vaccines to everyone,” said Dr. Caine.

Dr. Caine adds they will also focus on the homeless community as well. Right now, they are in the planning stages but hope to provide more information by the end of the month on the sites.