Marion, Madison counties delay jury trials amid pandemic’s latest surge in cases

INDIANAPOLIS – Facing a growing number of COVID-19 cases, Marion and Madison counties will delay all jury trials until later this month.

November 2020 guidance from the Indiana Supreme Court affirmed the authority of trial courts to suspend and/or reschedule criminal or civil jury trials for a limited period.

Both counties have elected to utilize that authority, with Marion County saying all jury trials “will be continued and reset after Jan. 21, 2022.” Madison County will push back its jury trials until Jan. 17.

The latest COVID-19 transmission map put both Marion and Madison counties in the red category denoting high coronavirus spread.

Marion County said the courthouse will limit capacity in all areas and strictly enforce a face coverings policy.

“We will continue to monitor the status of the local health conditions and update our operations based upon those conditions in the future,” according to a statement.

In the Marion County order calling for the suspension of jury trials, the court noted that “nearly 40 vaccinated and unvaccinated court staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus” within the last few days.

According to the Madison County order, the court “finds that the nature of the emergency is such that an immediate cessation of jury trials is necessary in Madison County.”