Federal mask mandate still in effect at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Airport Authority (IAA) is reminding air travelers that the COVID-19 federal mask mandate is still in effect until September 2021.

IAA said while the City of Indianapolis ended its mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents effective Tuesday in most situations – except when using public transportation – the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through Sept. 13.

Read the entire announcement from TSA on the federal mask mandate extension here.

Exemptions to the face mask requirement for travelers under the age of 2 years old and those with certain disabilities will continue, and complete details can be found here.

IAA said the penalty fine will also remain in place. It starts at $250 and rises to $1,500 for repeat offenders who violate the mask requirement.

To learn more about the airport’s response and more safe travel tips, visit IND.com/COVID19.

More on airport protocol from IAA:

The TSA screening officer at the travel document checker station will request that travelers temporarily lower their face mask to verify their identity. Those who approach the TDC without a face mask will be asked to obtain one to proceed. Passengers who refuse to wear a face mask will not be permitted to enter the secure area of the airport, which includes the terminal and gate area. Complimentary masks are available at the airport’s Guest Services desk.