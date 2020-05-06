Mayor announces Indy churches to stay closed another Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS– Sunday is Mothers Day, but mom won’t be going to church or going out to eat in Indianapolis as Mayor Joe Hogsett reconfirmed that his stay-at-home orders for Marion County residents will stay in effect at least until May 15.

“We are announcing that we do not intend to create a special exception for places of worship to meet this weekend,” said the mayor, “including the travel watch, which encourages travel which is necessary only, food and beverage restrictions that permit carryout only and restrictions on any large gatherings.”

Only Marion, Monroe, Cass and Lake counties remain in more restrictive lockdowns as Governor Eric Holcomb has announced a slight loosening of his executive order, permitting church gatherings of 25 people or less this weekend as a pilot test to determine if small groups can join together without refueling the coronavirus resurgence.

“Population density is an important factor in this fight,” said Hogsett. “There are more people in Marion County than anywhere else in Indiana. In fact, there are nearly as many people living in Marion County as in all eight surrounding counties combined.”

Hogsett said early next week, he will unveil Indianapolis’ phased plan to restart its economy and catch up with the rest of the state.

“When that time comes, Marion County intends to follow the same back-on-track phasing structure as all other 91 counties to the extent possible.”

Marion County leads Indiana in coronavirus cases.

Nearly one out of three positive cases in the state is from Marion County, where there is a 22% positivity rate for those who are tested.

A total of 1,264 Hoosiers have died from the virus, 390 of them in Marion County.

That’s why Governor Holcomb determined that Mayor Hogsett and Marion County Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine are the best experts in calling the shots on reopening Indianapolis’ economy.

“If we do not let health and data guide our decision making, any glimpse of reopening will not be permanent and our community members will suffer,” said Dr. Caine during a morning virtual briefing with the mayor.

Rev. Julia Whitworth of Trinity Episcopal Church said all churches of her faith in Indiana will remain closed until June.

“This will allow us to assess resurgence risks and prepare a safe phased reopening with full adherence to social distancing and other best practices,” she said. “By continuing to stay at home, we will continue to model our gospel command to love our neighbors.”