Mayor Hogsett, city leaders to discuss plan for reopening Indy’s restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett will announce the next steps for restaurants and diners in Marion County.

Restaurants will open for outdoor seating on Friday as long as they follow strict social distancing rules. It’s part of a limited “Phase Two” for reopening the county.

City leaders will outline extra measures they’re taking to help restaurants during this phase of reopening and also for future phases.

The city already launched an initiative to help restaurants create or expand their outside dining areas so they can accommodate customers safely.

We can expect to hear more measures like that being offered to businesses.

City leaders are also considering closing some roads downtown and in Broad Ripple so restaurants can keep diners safe and provide outdoor seating.

Restaurants have been hit hard during this time. The president of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association tells us permanent closures will likely increase, saying the next 30 to 60 days are vital for restaurant owners.

Data from the association showed 66% of restaurants throughout the state haven’t been able to open at all—not even for carryout.

If Marion County continues to head in a positive direction, restaurants could possibly open indoor seating at half-capacity starting June 1.

Mayor Hogsett will announce his restaurant reopening plans around 10:30 this morning. We will stream it on our website.