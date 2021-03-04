Mayor Hogsett, local leaders to receive COVID-19 vaccinations

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and other city leaders are due to receive the COVID-19 vaccination Thursday.

Hogsett will be joined by Marion County’s Public Health Department’s Director Dr. Virginia Caine as well as Paul Babcock, president and CEO of the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County and Vop Osili, president of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council.

According to officials, Hogsett and Dr. Caine, along with several faith-based local leaders, will be vaccinated Thursday afternoon as a show of confidence in the vaccine and to promote the need for as many Hoosiers to get vaccinated as possible.