Mayor Hogsett, health director to discuss COVID-19 in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine with the Marion County Public Health Department will provide an update on COVID-19 in the county.

During an update last week, Hogsett said bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food will close through Aug. 12. Restaurants are allowed to operate at 50% capacity indoors.

In addition, tattoo parlors, spas and nail and hair salons can operate by appointment only. Schools can’t begin in-person instruction until Aug. 5.

The mayor’s update is scheduled for 9 a.m. We will stream it live.