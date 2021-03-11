‘Practice the fundamentals:’ Hogsett urges not to let guard down as Indy hosts March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett urged people throughout Marion County to continue practicing mask wearing and social distancing as Indianapolis hosts the Big Ten tournaments and the Men’s NCAA Tournaments during the month of March.

“As we enter this next stretch, we must resist temptation to stray away from basic principles,” said Hogsett during a virtual presser on Thursday morning. According to the mayor, those principles include hand washing, mask wearing, and social distancing.

He said that applies to everyone including people like himself who have been fully vaccinated.

“I got my Johnson & Johnson vaccine just a week ago today… That means before too long I will have all the benefits the vaccine provides,” said Hogsett. “But even so when in public I still need to mask up and I will.”

With Indianapolis entering the national spotlight as the NCAA Men’s Big Ten tournament begins next week, Mayor Hogsett said if we want it to be a success — people need to practice coronavirus safety fundamentals.

“I want Indianapolis to be in that winner’s circle,” he remarked.

Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine echoed the mayor’s plea to practice constant vigilance when it comes to protecting yourself and loved ones from coronavirus.

Caine also shared some data on the virus in Marion County. She said the positivity rate is 2.9% and has been under 5% for the last three weeks.

When it comes to vaccines, Dr. Caine said nearly half of Hoosiers 70 and older have been fully vaccinated.

According to Dr. Caine, the county health department will be increasing surveillance during the month of March to ensure restaurants and bars do not violate capacity limits.

Dr. Caine also urged Hoosiers to sign up for a vaccine as soon as they become eligible. For anyone who wants a vaccine and is eligible, she said the IU Health Neuroscience Center in downtown Indy has appointments available this week.

“We’re not in the clear yet, but we still can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”