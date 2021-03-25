Mayor Hogsett to reveal Indy’s next step in COVID-19 response as state prepares to ease restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is set to give an update Thursday on Marion County’s response to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced statewide coronavirus restrictions will be dropped on April 6, leaving the next step up to local governments.

Over the past year, Marion County has taken its own steps to prevent the spread of the virus, easing restrictions slower than the state.

Hogsett said on Wednesday he is consulting with Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine and other health experts.

The mayor also said he’s thrilled there are more vaccines coming to Marion County.

On April 6, a statewide mask mandate will become an advisory. That means it will be up to local officials to make decisions based on their specific community and metrics. Venue capacity, restaurant seating and social gathering restrictions will also be in their hands.

As of Thursday, Marion County remains in blue, the state’s lowest advisory level. The county’s positivity rate is just under 3 percent.

For the next two weeks, Indy will host the rest of the NCAA Tournament. Governor Holcomb said he decided to extend the mask mandate to correlate with the end of the tournament.

The conference with Mayor Hogsett will begin at 10 a.m. It will be streamed from this story.