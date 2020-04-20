MCSO: 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 inside Marion County Jail

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced that 18 people inside the Marion County Jail tested postive for COVID-19 Monday.

There are currently 14 positive cases at CoreCivic/Marion County Jail 2, and all inmates who tested positive have been placed in quarantine, separate from the general population, according to MCSO.

MCSO added that two UV disinfection machines ordered at “the onset of COVID-19” arrived over the weekend, and beginning Monday, the machines would be used to “eliminate viruses, bacteria, and fungi deactivate pathogens.”

“In addition to the use of UV disinfection technology, daily sanitation efforts are ongoing. Disinfectant is available inside every housing unit and masks have been issued to the entire inmate population,” MCSO said in a press release.

The public is encouraged to bring questions regarding inmates, safety precautions or other COVID-19 related concerns to ContactMCSO@indy.gov.

MCSO says it will continue to work closely with Dr. Virginia Caine and the Marion County Public Health Department.