Michigan closing bars, restaurants in response to coronavirus pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s governor ordered bars and restaurants to close in hopes of limiting the spread of coronavirus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order will still allow the businesses to take orders for carryout and delivery, according to WOOD.

Whitmer’s order begins at 3 p.m. Monday and is expected to remain in place for at least a few weeks. The governor said it was too early to say how long it will last.

“It’s definitely intended to be temporary. I’m cognizant that this will come with some hardship to businesses and employees across our state, just like the school closure, temporarily, is going to create a lot of hardship for parents who are working and need to make arrangements or kids who need to access food,” Whitmer said.

Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts and Washington have taken similar actions.

As of Sunday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.