BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Monroe County has dropped its mask mandate.

The county health board voted to rescind the face covering requirement for indoor public spaces at their meeting Thursday, effective at 11:59 p.m. that evening.

The board noted that its goal of less than 50 cases per 100,000 was met this week. The Indiana Department of Health coronavirus dashboard shows that Monroe County has 43 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents with a positivity rate of 5.8% for this week, as compared to 175 and 10.1% the week prior.

Carol Touloukian, M.D. and board chairperson, said people at high risk or with family who are high risk and those who are unvaccinated should seriously consider wearing a mask when in indoor public spaces.

“We are very pleased at our progress,” added Dr. Thomas Sharp, Monroe County health officer. “However, this does not mean that face coverings are no longer needed. Masks remain a priority public health tool to mitigate disease.”