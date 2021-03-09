More than 16,000 Hoosiers vaccinated during 4-day clinic at IMS; 2 upcoming mass vaccination clinics fully booked

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 16,000 Hoosiers received their COVID-19 shot at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during a four-day vaccination blitz.

The Indiana State Department of Health said 16,511 people got their free vaccine during the mass vaccination clinic, which ran Friday through Monday.

The state will hold additional clinics this month, with one planned for March 12 and March 13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellerburg and another on March 26 and March 27 at the University of Notre Dame.

Both upcoming events are fulling booked, the state said. Another clinic is being planned in Gary, but details are still being worked out and will be announced later in the week.

The department said 724,587 people are fully vaccinated. That’s about 11% of the state’s population. A total of 1,154,141 first doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Hoosiers 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and certain first responders, are eligible to receive the vaccine. Hoosiers with certain comorbidities may also get the shots.

Appointments must be scheduled in advance; proof of residency is required before getting a shot. You can book an appointment through https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Here are the vaccine eligibility requirements from the state’s website as of March 9, 2021:

Are you age 50 or older?

Do you work or volunteer in healthcare and have (physical or close) contact or face to face interactions with patients? Examples include: Inpatient, outpatient, provider office setting, nursing homes, residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, in-home services This includes all clinical and non-clinical positions: clinicians, dietary, environmental services, administrators who have direct contact with patients, clergy who see patients in the healthcare setting, non-clinicians who assist in procedures, transportation staff, etc. This also includes local health department staff who interact with patients at test sites, health clinics or provide direct patient care

Examples include: Do you have exposure to COVID-19 infectious material? (Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients)

(Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients) Are you a first responder (firefighter, police officer and sheriff’s deputy, emergency medical services, reservist and correctional officer) who is regularly called to the scene of an emergency to give medical aid?

Initial groups of patients at highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19 who are identified by their healthcare provider are also eligible. These individuals will receive a unique registration link by text or email, or may call 211 after receiving the notification:

Active dialysis patients

Sickle cell disease patients

Down syndrome

Post-solid organ transplant

People who are actively in treatment (chemotherapy, radiation, surgery) for cancer now or in the last three months, or with active primary lung cancer or active hematologic cancers (lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma)